HC to India called back for consultations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has called back its high commissioner in India for consultations, announced Dr Mohammad Faisal, the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday.

“He left New Delhi this morning,” said Dr Faisal in a tweet. Following the militant attack in India-occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama area last week, tensions between India and Pakistan are once again running high.

Earlier on Monday, Finance Minister Asad Umar urged India to “listen to the people of Kashmir”.

“It [India] must realise that the more they try and repress the people of Kashmir through violence, the more determined Kashmiris become to break free from the subjugation by India,” he said on Twitter. “No amount of scapegoating Pakistan will change that reality.”

Kashmiris have been facing a backlash in India, mainly in the northern states of Haryana and Uttarakhand, forcing the interior ministry to issue an advisory to all states to “ensure their safety and security and maintain communal harmony”.

Local media reported that some Kashmiri students were assaulted by members of Hindu rightwing groups in Uttarakhand, while a Kashmiri man had been booked by police in the southern city of Bengaluru under a colonial-era sedition law for a post allegedly backing the Kashmiri fighters.

