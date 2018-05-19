HC tells authorities treat man killed by army as civilian

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court of the territory has directed the puppet regime to treat the death of a man killed in 1993 as a civilian death caused by the firing of the Indian Army personnel instead of militancy-related incident.

Ahmed Lone of Kupwara was killed by the Indian Army in 1993, claiming him to be a guide of militants who had attacked a patrol party.

Ahmed Lone’s son was a porter with the army who according to case diary had asked his father to help him in carrying a heavy consignment on the day he went missing.

Accepting the inquiry report submitted by the Principal Sessions Judge of Kupwara, the High Court judge, Justice Hanjura directed that Lone’s killing be treated as civilian death caused by the firing of the army personnel and the kin of the deceased be entitled to benefits available to dependent of the civilians killed in such actions.

According to the case diary, Ahmed Lone’s son, Abdul Ahad Lone was working as a casual labourer with the army carrying loads from base camp to advanced pickets in forest ranges of Kupwara.

Abdul Ahad Lone, who is also the petitioner, on May 18, 1993 was given a very heavy load to carry, therefore, he asked his father, Ahmed Lone, to help him.

After helping his son, Ahmed Lone left for his home. In the evening, when the petitioner reached home he found his father had not returned and he went to the army camp and reported about his father’s disappearance.

Abdul Ahad Lone also filed a report with Kupwara Police Station and after eight days they found the body in bushes.—KMS