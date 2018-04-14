HC organizes discussion on socio-economic development of Bangladesh

Staff Reporter

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organized a session of discussion on ‘Socio-Economic Development of Bangladesh: A People’s March Forward’ at prestigious Marriott Hotel in the capital city of Islamabad. The venue was tastefully decorated with a banner and a good number of poster-sized framed photographs depicting socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Tarik Ahsan made a 20-minute presentation on the topic with simultaneous display of PowerPoint slides on the screen. He highlighted achievements of Bangladesh in social and economic development whose pace accelerated during the last decade under the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In this context, the High Commissioner referred to the international recognition of Bangladesh’s progress in terms of upgradation to UNDP’s medium human development category, elevation to World Bank’s lower medium income country classification and qualification for graduation into UNCDP’s developing country status. It was revealed in the presentation that Bangladesh assumed a prominent position in South Asia in areas of women empowerment, disaster management, primary healthcare, sanitation, primary education as well as economic growth rate, export earning, remittance earning, reserve position, expansion of energy base, mobile & ICT use, etc.

Dean of Social Sciences of Beaconhouse National University Dr. Tariq Rehman and prominent human rights defender of Pakistan Tahira Abdullah took part in the discussion as panelists. Dr. Tariq Rehman expressed his admiration of tremendous socio-economic development of Bangladesh emerging from a background of being a victim of colonial exploitation. Ms. Tahira Abdullah endorsed the data presented at the session about Bangladesh’s remarkable social development from her first-hand experience of travelling in the countryside of Bangladesh. While applauding stellar performance of Bangladesh in social development vis-à-vis other South Asian countries, she particularly commended the rare speed at which social indicators of Bangladesh are improving. Both the panelists extended profound appreciation to the government of Bangladesh for the unprecedented humanitarian gesture in giving shelter to over a million forcibly displaced Rohingya people in Bangladesh. The deliveries followed a session on questions and answers. Questioners were generally appreciative of Bangladesh’s achievements in socio-economic development. Some of the questions were about energy security, regional economic cooperation and bilateral cultural initiatives. The High Commissioner and the panelists replied to those questions appropriately. Later, videos on various development initiatives and social safety net in Bangladesh were screened. The discussion segment was followed by presentation of crests of honour to the two panelists from the High Commission. The event was rounded off with a lunch.