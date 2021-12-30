HC Moazzam holds virtual khuli katchehry

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan held the 11th virtual ‘Khuli Katchehry’ with the British Pakistani community on 28 Decem-ber 2021. Diaspora members virtually attended the event and sought redressal of their problems regard-ing visas, NICOPs, POCs, passports and property matters.

The High Commissioner redressed some of the problems instantly and assured the participants that the remaining issues would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan.

A number of British Pakistani entrepreneurs, professionals and investors among the attendees expressed keen interest in investing in various sec-tors of Pakistan economy and inquired about in-vestment opportunities in the country.

Appreciating their passion for their country of origin, the High Commissioner provided the diaspora members with the relevant information. He particularly urged the British Pakistanis to open Roshan Digital Account (RDA) and benefit from its profitable investment schemes.

As per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the High Commissioner holds the Virtual Khuli Katchehri every month.—PR