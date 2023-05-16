HC Janjua attends cultural fun gala of Pak community

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua attended a community fun gala of Pakistani diaspora in Ottawa, says a press release received here today fom Ottawa.

The event was arranged by Friends Cafe Club of Canada at a local community centre and attended by a large number of Pakistanis and Canadians of Pakistan origin living in and around the Canadian capital.

The High Commissioner lauded the organisers for arranging the event and providing the community with an opportunity to celebrate their culture, food and dress under one platform.

He also mingled with the guests and participants and lauded the Pakistani diaspora in Canada for their role and contribution in strengthening cultural and trade ties between Pakistan and Canada.

Earlier, Friends Cafe Club Canada’s Secretary General Mr. Bilal Riaz welcomed the guests and thanked them for their participation in the fun-packed event. Various cultural activities, quiz and skits were also performed by participants on the occasion.—APP