HC issues orders for medical examination of Qasim Faktoo

SRINAGAR : The High Court has directed the Superintendent of Central Jail Srinagar to get the Muslim League Chairman Dr Qasim Faktoo examined by a team of doctors.

A division bench of Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice M K Hanjura directed the Principal/Dean Medical College Srinagar to constitute a team of doctors comprising one Orthopaedic Surgeon from Bone and Joints Hospital, one doctor having specialization in Ophthalmology and one neuro-physician.

The court repeated the directions it had passed in its order dated 24-12-2013 with regard to treating Faktoo.

While the court directed that the team be constituted within a day after the order is served to the concerned authorities, it said doctors shall thereafter examine Faktoo at the jail where he is lodged currently. “The Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar and the state authorities shall thereafter get the applicant treated as per the advice of the team of doctors,” the court said.

The court issued the directions after hearing Faktoo’s counsel, Mian Abdul Qayoom.

Orignally published by NNI