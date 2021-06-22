HBO cut short Imran Khan’s interview to serve its agenda

Hajra Haroon
HBO cut shorts Imran Khan's interview to serve their narrative

A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interview to HBO sparked global controversy and people schooled him for being a rape apologist, it turns out that HBO edited out Khan’s complete stance on the matter by cherry-picking his words.

Khan’s interview was posted on Saturday on Axios’ website. The interview drew huge flak when the host, Jonathan Swan asked Khan that if he thinks what women wear has any effect on the temptation that leads to a surge in rape cases? To which Khan replied, “We don’t have discos here, we don’t have nightclubs, so it is a completely different society, way of life here, so if you raise temptation in society to the point and all these young guys have nowhere to go, it has consequences in the society.” “If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they’re robots. I mean it is common sense.”

However, it turns out that HBO cut short Khan’s interview to project its narrative onto him. HBO also omitted Imran Khan’s reply when he is questioned about his notorious past calling him a “playboy”. This left little room for Khan to explain his words to the public.

Here is the link to the unedited version:

https://m.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=360&width=640&referrer=www.twitter.com&share_id&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FPTIOfficial%2Fvideos%2F408104440413155%2F  

As soon as the unedited version surfaced on social media a few netizens rushed to Twitter to express their disappointment.

While it is clearly an embodiment of poorly executed journalism on HBO’s part, it still does not extend a leeway to Imran Khan for his irresponsible articulation.

It should be acknowledged that HBO handpicked Imran Khan’s answers which distorted the context, nevertheless, Khan should have been more responsible with his words to not come off as a rape apologist.

