HBL PSL, through eyes of pundits of cricket

Lahore

World’s leading cricket commentators and broadcasters who covered the previous three editions of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) have termed it a top of line competitive and entertaining cricket event. The inaugural tournament in 2016 was called by Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan, Alan Wilkins,Pat Symcox and Tom Moody.

In the 2017 HBL PSL edition, Ian Bishop, Danny Morrison and Mel Jones brought a new flavour to the tournament as they joined Bazid, Ramiz and Wilkins from the previous line-up.

Live action from the previous event (HBL PSL 2018) was described by Damien Fleming,Daren Ganga, Michael Slater, Morrison along with the usual suspects Bazid,Ramiz and Wilkins. In addition to that,Zainab Abbas has been a constant face as a presenter of the tournament. In this article,we hear what these pundits of the game think about the HBL PSL, and why, in their view, this is one of the very best tournaments.

Bazid Khan,”I never expected the HBL PSL to take off so brilliantly. I started off thinking it might be good, but it became really good very quickly”. As a commentator, the game that stood out for me was when Lahore played Karachi and there was a Super Over. The quality of cricket has been really superb, and we have got talent and youngsters coming through.

“The one thing that really stands out for me in terms of quality is the fielding. The standard of fielding has gone through the roof. It is one of the top leagues in the world and there is no doubt about that.” Ian Bishop,”I had a great pleasure of working on the HBL PSL 2017, which was held mostly in the UAE with the final taking place in Lahore.

“I have to say how enjoyable the experience was. It was very well organised. The thing about HBL PSL for me during that experience was that it allowed me and the wider public around the world to see the talent that Pakistan holds and has below the international players”.

“We got to see the elevation of guys like Shadab Khan, Hassan Khan, who went on to captain the Pakistan U19 team the following year. We got to see Fakhar Zaman display his skills to a wider public”. “That to me is one of the critical things about the HBL PSL exposing the number of domestic cricket talents to wider cricket public”.

Daren Ganga,”My first interaction with the HBL PSL was in 2018. I was immediately greeted with unique flair and exciting flavour, which to me, was authentic Pakistan. The cricket, the music, the passion of the crowds both in UAE and Pakistan, all reflected the excitement of the people. “PSL brought new talent to the fore and produced high quality cricket. Long live HBL PSL, long live Pakistan.”

Damien Fleming,”I was lucky enough to be invited to commentate on the HBL PSL 2018 and was expecting a great competition, but my expectations were set too low as the HBL PSL was a sensational cricket product.

“The quality of cricket was entertaining with Luke Ronchi, Shane Watson, Babar Azam and Kamran Akmal dominating.—APP

