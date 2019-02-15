HBL PSL group matches tickets available online

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board said on Friday that the tickets for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 Karachi and Lahore group matches are now available online.

“Tickets can be obtained online http://yayvo.com/psl-tickets and the details about box office tickets of these matches would be announced soon,” said a spokesman for the PCB here.

Details about both online and box office ticket sales for the Qualifiers, Eliminator and the Final will be revealed in due course, he said.

The HBL PSL Pakistan stage commences from Thursday, 7 March with a match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium Karachi. On Saturday, 9 March Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore followed by a ‘Super Sunday’ (10 March).—APP

