HBL partners with Pehle Aap for better agri-yields

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

HBL partnered with Pehle Aap (Pvt) Ltd to hold a seminar on ‘CPEC –The Way Forward” focused on development of Pakistan’s agricultural, fisheries and livestock sectors with the objective of increasing productivity through transfer of Chinese technology and expertise and providing a source of exports of this produce to China and other countries.

The seminar held at Karachi School of Business & Leadership (KSBL) was attended by leading mem-bers of Karachi’s business community and represen-tatives of the agricultural industry. The Chinese delegation was led by Mr. Wu Yongqiang, (Deputy Secretary General, All-China Youth Federation, Press and Publication Sector). The other members of the delegation included Mr. Sun Xiangyang (Chairman Yangming Technology Investment Company), Mr. Yao Zongchang (Chairman, Taidi Network Technology Co Ltd.) and Miss Wu Xueqin (Legal assistant and translator).

The Chinese delegation assessed Pakistan’s current agriculture infrastructure and exports and suggested the way forward to increase agricultural productiv-ity, build skill base in the rural sector, and develop agricultural infrastructure and increase exports. The delegation suggested development of a E-marketing and supply chain infrastructure on similar lines as-developed in China which has connected the rural Chinese economy with the main stream economy.

HBL has been leading the implementation of the CPEC projects in Pakistan with the objective of building domestic infrastructure, building domestic capacity across industries and attracting foreign investment. HBL is the advisor, arranger, equity investor and financier to the first indigenous coal mine and power project in Pakistan which will not only provide energy, but also save on foreign ex-change, utilize domestic coal, will result in transfer of technology and expertise and most importantly improve the living standards of people of the Thar region.

