HBL, Jubilee Life launch Amal Takaful Plan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

HBL and Jubilee Life have signed an agreement to launch “AMAL”, a term life takaful proposition. Amal is a “pure protection” plan and provides coverage in the case of death. The product is in line with the Bank’s objective of offering products based on customer needs. This product will cater to a very large segment of the population. Commenting on the launch, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO HBL said, “Customer centricity is one of HBL’s key strategic priorities. I believe that with the launch of Amal, HBL and Jubilee Life are empowering customers further with an effective option to meet their financial needs. The product will add to the many ways HBL is demonstrating its commitment towards financial inclusion for all segments of the society”. Sharing his thoughts about this plan, Javed Ahmed, MD & CEO, Jubilee Life Insurance said “At Jubilee Life, we have always strived for creating customized plans for our valued customers, which will aid in providing them adequate support wherever required. In the same spirit, we have introduced this term life plan, for which we are happy to have a partner like HBL. It is only with collaboration that one can really go far in achieving their long-term vision.” On the occasion, Aamir Irshad, Head Branch Banking HBL emphasized on the importance of life insurance in Pakistan. He said,“assessing the needs of your customer is the most critical step in developing a successful product portfolio. Keeping this in mind, HBL takes a step forward with Amal. It’s a product which has been developed to satisfy the financial protection needs of the masses”. “We at Jubilee Life Insurance are pleased to collaborate with HBL for the Amal Takaful Plan. I am confident that this will help take forward our long-term vision of providing every Pakistani with solutions that protect their future. It is always heartening to work with like-minded partners who share the same goals and approach towards achieving great things for customers “stated.