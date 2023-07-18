HBL has contributed over Rs 4 billion – spread over a decade – for the social uplift of Pakistan. In 2022 alone, the Bank contributed over Rs 580 million.

This contribution is a testament to HBL’s commitment to being “More Than Just a Bank” making a real difference in the communities it serves.

HBL shared this information at an event to mark the launch of its Impact & Sustainability Report- 2022in Karachi.

In pursuance of HBL’s commitment to inclusion, sustainability, and community development, the Bank is pledged to reducing its own emissions; expanding its Green Banking portfolio; expanding its customer base to over 34 million including 4 million women; and contributing to the communities in which it operates by supporting healthcare, education, arts, and social development initiatives through the HBL Foundation.

Upholding the ethos of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), HBL’s good governance and Corporate Social Responsibility is not confined to charitable giving, but also directed at conducting our daily business and living our daily lives with constant care for our physical and social environments.

The HBL Microfinance Bank has contributed tremendously to ensuring that we are the single largest provider of microfinance and SME services in Pakistan.

As the country’s largest banking group, we can foster positive change by example, leading with our walk as well as our talk.

Our unwavering commitment to sustainability is enabling us to play a leading role in developing the agricultural sector and promoting food security through investing in relevant learning and infrastructure.

Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman – HBL, commenting on the report said, “Last year in our review, we emphasized the urgent need to reflect on sustainability challenges in the future. This year, we lived in that future as unprecedented flooding devastated the country.

We must come together and commit to positive action if we