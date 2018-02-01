HBL only bank with branch in Gwadar, China

Staff Reporter

Gwadar

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has opened its branch in the Free Zone (FZ) of Gwadar, making it the only bank to have a branch in Gwadar as well as China. With the launch of the branch, HBL achieved the monumental milestone of becoming the first branch to be opened in the new business centre in the Gwadar Free Zone.

Last year, HBL had become the first Pakistani bank to open a branch in China. The branch was opened in Urumqi – a city with enormous potential. HBL is also the pioneer bank to offer a CNY account in Pakistan to facilitate business and continue playing its instrumental role in CPEC.

The Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Yao Jing, along with Zhang Baozhong, Chairman China Overseas Port Holding Company Ltd. and Rayomond Kotwal, Interim President and CEO, HBL inaugurated the branch.

Speaking at the occasion, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of HBL, Rayomond said, “Today HBL stands proud as it becomes the first bank with branches in Gwadar and China. We are honoured to play a leading role in enabling the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), opening new avenues of business, trade and investment between the two countries.”

To enable the development of CPEC, HBL offers a comprehensive product range covering corporate and individual customers. HBL offers financing, trade-based facilities, guarantees, remittances, loans, debit and credit cards and much more. Our target market is not just limited to our customers in Pakistan and China but we aim to market CPEC opportunities across borders using our international reach and customer base.

As a bank that is an integral part of Pakistan’s fabric, HBL is proud to be a force that is enabling the country to realize its true potential. With projects such as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, we are revolutionizing the country’s business landscape paving the way for its economic prosperity.

HBL aspires to contribute to the economic development in Pakistan and China and looks forward to enriching the lives of its customers with its commitment to banking excellence. With its focus on China, HBL will play a pivotal role in promoting trade investment opportunities between North Western China, Central Asian countries, Pakistan and South East Asia.

With a global presence spanning across three continents, HBL is also the largest domestic multinational. The Bank has a strong presence in principal international markets including the UK, UAE, South and Central Asia, Africa and the Far East.