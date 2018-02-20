HBL-AM, 1LINK and FBL sign PayPak agreement

Staff Reporter

Karachi

HBL Asset Management (HBL AM), 1LINK (Guarantee) Limited (1LINK) and FBL signed two agreements for affiliate membership of PayPak along with Bill Payment Solutions facility.

With these agreements, HBL AM’s clients will be able to conduct online transactions between their mutual fund account and bank account with great convenience. It will also allow HBL AM to introduce its first ever card powered by 1LINK’s PayPak which can be used at ATMs and POS machines throughout Pakistan.

Farid Ahmed Khan, CEO HBL Asset Management said “HBL AM is aggressively working towards implementing its digital strategy for expanding its outreach and bringing the convenience factor to the masses.” Staying true to its motto of “Investments Made Easy”, HBL AM’s digital platform of internet transactions, mobile app, phone-based services and card services will revolutionize the concept of investments for its clients by allowing them to transact when they want and where they want.