Hazrat Sakina conference held at PUCAR

In connection with death anniversary of younger daughter of Hazrat Imam Hussain, Markazi Imam Hussain Council arranged Shahdat-e-Hazrat Sakina Conference in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The conference was presided over by prominent scholar Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi. Addressing at the occasion, Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi said that Hazrat Sakina was died in prison in Syria. He said that her death caused to an end of Yazedi era.

He further added that she travelled 1665 kilometer on foot along-with other prisoners. The conference was also addressed by Ghulam Rasool Balti, Zarghona, Shakil Akhtar, Raza Kazmi, Ikhlaq Zaidi and others. The speakers also appealed to the Government to stop sectarian conspiracy in social media.—PR