Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) life solution to all problems: Maulana Tariq Jameel

Salim Ahmed

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has said that the solution to all the problems can be found in the life of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and we must follow his teachings to get success in both of the worlds.

He was addressing an event on Seert-Un-Nabi (SAW) organized by PU Directorate of Students Affairs at New Campus Cricket Ground. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Director Students Affairs Dr Asmatullah, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, renowned columnist Altaf Hassn Qureshid, faculty members, administrative members, employees and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Maulana Tariq Jameel said that degrees and jobs were the small targets while achieving Allah’s blessing was the real target. He said that we must not disobey parents, oppress others and don’t usurp the rights of others otherwise our worships would not work.

He advised the students to earn Jannah by serving their parents. He said that one of the indicators of the Day of Judgment was that daughters would disrespect their mothers. He said that however, parents must also take care of the rights of their children. He said that it was a must for parents to take consent of their children regarding their marriage. He said that parents must not create hurdles of caste system in the matrimonial matters of their children and must not put pressure on their children in this regard.

He said that if husband and wife reconcile after quarreling each other, Allah will forgive their sins. He said that we must create culture of tolerance and patience and we must forgive others. He said we must adopt high moral values and deal with others with politeness. He advised the students to give respect to their teachers and our Islam must reflect in our culture.

