Hazrat Fatima (AS) a role model for Muslim women: Speakers

Rawalpindi

Speakers at a conference Wednesday stressed upon Muslim women to follow teachings of Harzat Fatima (AS) for achieving success in this world and the hereafter. They said the daughter of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be UponHim) was a role model for the entire womenfolk.

Addressing the annual “Khatoon e Jannat” conference organized by Markazi Imam Hussain Council in connection with birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima (AS), they said she led a simple life and following her footprints was beacon light for women.

They said Hazrat Fatima (AS) was a devoted daughter, mother and wife and played an important role in the propagation of Islam.

Among others, Chairman Marakazi Imam Hussain Council Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, Allama Azmat Ali Sultan, Rukkia Shah Bibi, Nusrat Zaidi and a large number of Ulema and Mashaikh from different schools of thought spoke on the occasion and highlighted various aspects of the life of Hazrat Fatima (AS).—APP