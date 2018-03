Rawalpindi

Markazi Imam Hussain Council Friday observed the birth anniversary of Amir al Maumineen Hazrat Ali (AS) in a ceremony at a local hotel here. The speakers on the occasion urged the people to follow the holy code of life of Imam Ali (AS) and renew pledge and allegiance to the leader of Islam.

They said that Hazrat Ali (AS) rendered many sacrifices and bear hardships for propagating Islam across the world adding we should follow the golden principles, set by him (AS).—APP