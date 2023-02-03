Hazim Bangwar: Social media users go gaga over new cool Assistant Commissioner of Karachi

The country of over 220 million has not seen any handsome and uber-cool bureaucrats in recent times but Hazim Bangwar is the new internet sensation who is inspiring the youth.

A former musician, model, and social media celebrity, Hazim Bangwar’s Instagram handle soon garnered unwanted attention as he posed in several avatars. From posing in shorts to classic beach clicks, his portfolio is making waves online.

The unusual appointment makes headlines as Hazim is way too cool for administrative roles and that’s in the country’s largest city Karachi, home of more than 15 million people known for messy issues.

Several situations make real-life put fiction look rather ‘tame’ and so is the case with the appointment of the new North Nazimabad AC, whose pictures soon went viral on social media.

Besides flaunting flamboyance, the new AC also shared clicks from his office, calling it a privilege to serve as the new Assistant Commissioner.

Amid the online hype, Hazim has been making headlines, and luckily for a good reason. Passing gen-z vibes, he radiates cool looks that can give any celebrity a run for his money.

Check some of his clicks:

Pictures courtesy: Hazimbangwar/Instagram

Along with music, Hazim takes an avid interest in fashion.

It was learnt that Hazim moved to the US for his studies. His mother is from Iraq and his father is Pakistani. He even topped music charts with top hits.

Around three years back, the new internet sensation released his first single titled Haram, which went viral in many countries including India.