Hazaras protest against ‘targeted killings’ of community members

Staff Reporter

Quetta

A day after two Hazara men were shot dead at Jamaluddin Afghani Road, the community members blocked the western bypass in the Balochistan capital, demanding that the terrorists behind the attacks be brought to book at the earliest. The angry protesters burnt tires and blocked all traffic at the western bypass on Sunday. They chanted slogans against the failure of government and law enforcement forces in arresting terrorists killing the community members in broad daylight and fleeing with ‘complete impunity’.

Two Hazara tribesmen, sitting inside their electronic shop, were gunned down by unidentified terrorists on Saturday morning. The incident sparked anger among the community being targeted by the sectarian groups for over a decade. Two Hazara men shot dead in Quetta attack

The Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) had blocked the Bacha Khan road on Saturday to mark their protest against the government and the law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, civil rights activist Advocate Jalila Haider along with other Hazara community members set a hunger strike camp outside the Quetta Press Club. The protesters were demanding full implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to bust terrorist networks active in Balochistan. The blockage at western bypass near Hazara Qabristan caused a traffic jam as dozens of vehicle were seen stranded at the site.