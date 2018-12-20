Hazara wins first NBP KP Inter-Divisional Boxing title

Peshawar

Hazara clinched the trophy of the first NBP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Divisional Boxing Championship after securing 120 points here at Lala Aman Boxing Arena on Thursday. Regional Chief National Bank of Pakistan Sohail Ahmad, Additional IG Investigation Shehzad Aslam Siddique, Secretary KP Boxing Association Syed Kamal Khan, In-charge Sports NBP Basit Kamal, Executive Officer Muhammad Tariq, Chairperson Women Boxing in KP Shahnaz Kamal, former international boxer Arif Qurashi, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the bouts in different weight categories.

Hazara Division won gold medal in the 49kg, 64kg, 69kg, 75kg, 81kg, 91kg, +91kg with seven gold medals, one silver in 60kg and one bronze medal in 52kg. Peshawar took runners-up trophy with 55 points by securing three gold medal and two bronze medals.

Malakand got third position with 50 points with four silver medal and two bronze medal, Dera Ismail Khan took fourth position with two silver medals and four bronze medals, Bannu with 37 points took fifth position with one silver medal and five bronze medals, Mardan remained at sixth with two silver medals and two bronze medals and Kohat got seventh position with no points.

In the Men Heavy weight +91kg Tahir Mahmood of Hazara took gold medal, followed by Afaq Ahmad and Hammad Raza, in the Men heavy weight 91kg Zeeshan took gold medal and Muhammad Shabir of Mardan got silver medal, in Men Light heavy weight 81kg Abdul Qayyum of Hazara won gold medal, followed by Adil Said and Majid Khan, in the Men Middle 75kg Mubashir of Hazara won gold medal, followed by Hamza Khan, Suleman Khan and Amir Shah, in the Men Walter Weight 69kg Hasan Ghani got gold medal, followed by Sabzar Khan, Ameer Hamza and Muhammad Asfandiyar.

In the Men Light Walter 64kg Muhammad Sajid got gold medal, followed by Rozi Khan, Hasan Mansoor and Hasan Ilyas, in the Men Light weight 60kg Muhammad Ali won gold medal, followed by Hamza, Hazrat Ali and Saqib Javed, in the Men Bantam weight 56kg Hewad Khan knocked out Asghar Khan of Malakand by winning the gold medal, followed by Muhammad Ehtisham and Muhammad Waseem, in the Men Fly weight 52 kg Huzaifa Umer won gold medal, followed by Ali Shan, Zahid Khan and Muhammad Mansoor and in the last weight Men Light Fly weight 49kg Uzair Khan won gold medal, followed by Alam Khan, Waqas Khan and Muhammad Afnan.

At the end, the chief guest Regional Chief NBP Sohail Ahmad gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders. He also appreciated the organizing committee for involving youth from across the province.—APP

