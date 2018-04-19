Hazara varsity sub campus to be set up in Batagram

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

KP Higher Education Department and Hazara University Wednesday inked MoU for establishment of University Campus at Batagram. A simple ceremony was held at Chief Minister House here. The high ups of Higher Education Department and Hazara University signed the agreement in presence of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak.

The ceremony was also attended by a 25-member delegation of the elite of Batagram led by Taj Muhammad Tarand besides District Nazim Batagram, Yousaf Tarand and representatives of the concerned department. Pervez Khattak directed the concerned authorities to take early action for the Batagram Campus and starting classes in it. He said university campus at Batagram was right of the people.

He said that the provincial government tried to discharge its obligations in quality education by imposing emergency in this sector soon after coming into power, adding PTI led KP government did not believe in merely inaugurating the schemes and chanting empty slogans rather it took practical steps to provide relief to masses. Chief Minister said that improving the standard of education in the province was top most priority of the government from the very beginning. He expressed the confidence that Batagram campus would greatly benefit the youth by getting quality higher educational facilities at their door steps.

The ceremony was also addressed by District Nazim Batagram, Yousaf Tarand, Taj Muhammad Tarand and representatives of the concerned institutions who appreciated the performance of the provincial government in different spheres especially in education sector. They thanked the Chief Minister for establishing university campus at Batagram. They said it was longstanding demand of the people of the area that was met by the present provincial government.