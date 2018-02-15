Hazara University announces examinations schedule

Peshawar

Hazara University Mansehra (HUM) has announced fee schedule for BA/BSc Part-I and II Regular/Private candidates for annual examination 2018. According to a hand out issued here on Wednesday, examination admission forms are available at all the authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan within jurisdiction of Hazara University, allied Bank of Pakistan (HU Branch) and Bank of Khyber (HU Branch).

After the last date of submission of forms with triple fee the form will be accepted with additional fine of Rs. 500/- for every 15 days or a maximum of Rs. 2000/- till two weeks prior to the first date of commencement of examination. The forms complete in all respect should reach the Examination section, with normal fee up to March 22, with late fee Rs 500/- up to April 9, with double fee up to April 20 and with triple fee up to May 3.

Similarly, has announced schedule for submission of examination admission forms for fresh/re-appear/ late college students of B.Com Part-I and II annual examination 2018. All the candidates have been asked to submit their admission forms, with normal fee up to March 20, with late fee Rs.500/- up to April 3, with double fee up to April 12 and with triple fee up to April 24.—APP