Hazara PTI attains lead in LG by-elections

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has achieved overwhelming success in the recent local government (LG) by-elections in Hazara division. According to the unofficial results on five district council and one tehsil council seats of Abbottabad, PTI secured three seats, PML (N) got two seats and one independent candidate remained victorious. In Union Council Bakot, Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Sardar Ilyas Abbassi won district council seat by securing 3,811 votes while his opponent PTI candidate Zulfiqar Abbassi got 3,449 votes.

