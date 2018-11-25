Hazara Motorway to be fully operational by next month

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Islamabad

Hazara Motorway’s section from Shah Maqsood Interchange to Havelian Interchange, the remaining 12km under-construction section of Hazara Motorway is nearing completion and will likely to be opened for traffic by December this year.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told that originally completion date of the project was December 2017. He said initially the project envisaged to be four-lane motorway. However, later its scope was changed to make it six lanes, which led to increase in work. He said now December 2018 has been given as completion date and construction activities have been geared up and the project will hopefully be completed by year-end. He said after completion of this portion, the Hazara Motorway would become fully operational and provide a modern six-lane road facility to the people of Havelian, Abbottabad, Mansehra and adjoining areas. It is worth a mention that 47km section of the Hassanabdal-Havelian Motorway, commonly known as the Hazara Motorway, was opened for traffic from Burhan to Shah Maqsood interchange in December last year.

He said that for timely construction of the motorway, it was divided into three packages out of which two packages were completed last year, but the third was delayed due to difficult terrain and increase in scope of work. The NHA official said total length of the Hazara Motorway from Hassanabdal to Havelian is 59.1 kilometres.

