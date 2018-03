Islamabad

Remaining 12-kilomter under-construction section of Hazara Motorway was nearing completion and it is likely to be opened for traffic in May. Talking to APP, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) said that by completing this portion, the Hazara Motorway would become fully operational and it would provide a modern six-lane road facility to people of Havelian, Abbotabad, Mansehra and adjacent areas people.—APP