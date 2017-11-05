Hazara Motorway to open next month

Islamabad

The Sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of National Assembly was informed on Friday that Hazara Motorway almost complete and inauguration ceremony will be held in December 2017.

The Sub-committee meeting held under Convernorship of Shafqat Mehmood at Parliament House. The Committee discussed the Audit briefs year 2015-16 of Ministry of Communication. National Highway Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar said Lyari Expressway almost completed and next moth will be open for the traffic. He said three motorways completed and nine other are in progress. The Chairman said all projects were completed in time and running projects will be also completed in stipulated time.—APP