Hazara Motorway to be functional next year

Lahore

Federal Minister for Communication Dr Hafiz Abdul Kareem Friday said that motorway between Lahore to Multan will be inaugurated in 2018 and Hazara Motorway from Havilaan to Hassan Abdal will be functional the next month.

He was addressing the passing out parade of 15 DSPs, 28 patrolling officers and 344 junior patrolling officers at the Motorway Police Training College in Shaikhpura.

The minister said that new 8,000 recruitment would be made very soon in motorway police. In the next year, jurisdictions of motorways would further be stretched up to 1,800km, he added.

Hafiz Abdul Kareem said motorway police had itself an example of excellence and professional working of motorway police had become a role model for other departments.

He said the National Highways and Motorway Police’s performing remained excellent regarding duties, services and security for road users.

The government had completed multiple mega projects for development and prosperity of the country, he added.—APP