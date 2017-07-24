Hazara Motorway to be completed by Sept

Islamabad

Construction work of Hassanabdal- Havelian motorway, commonly known as Hazara Motorway, is in full swing, and it would become fully operational by end of this year. National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesman Kashif Zaman told APP on Sunday that its first two packages namely Burhan-Jarikas and Jarikas-Sarai Saleh would be completed by end of August or early September.

The 20.4 kilometer Package-I starts from Burhan and ends at Jarikas while the 19.2 kilometer Package-II starts from Jarikas and ends at Sarai Saleh. He said the construction work of 19.4 km Sarai Saleh-Havelian section started late but now it had been built on fast pace.—APP