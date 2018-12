Rawalpindi

Punjab government has appointed Muhammad Hayyat Lak as new Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

A notification of his appointment has been issued here on Saturday.

The newly appointed DG RDA Muhammad Hayyat Lak assumed charge of office.

According to spokesman, RDA Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, the new DG has directed the staff to come in time and strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.—APP

