Hayden Panettiere’s former partner pleads not guilty to assault charges

American TV star Hayden Panettiere’s former boyfriend Brian Hickerson pleaded not guilty to eight charges of domestic abuse, witness intimidation and assault.

The 31-year-old was accused of domestic abuse by the Heroes actor who recently received a restraining order against him in California and came forth detailing her account of being a survivor of abuse.

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life,” she said on Instagram recently.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Hickerson, 31, has been ordered to present himself before the court once again on July 30.

Earlier, the Nashville star filed to register an out-of-state restraining order for her current place of residence in California.

The documents obtained by E! News revealed that the order has been granted following Brian’s arrest back in February in Wyoming for domestic battery where he was also accused of punching Hayden in the face, as TMZ had reported back then.