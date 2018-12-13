Hayat’s 15-year reign ends as Ashfaq becomes new PFF chief

Islamabad

Faisal Saleh Hayat’s 15-year reign as Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) chief came to an end on Wednesday as Ashfaq Hussain Shah was elected PFF president for the next term.

The PFF elections were held here at the Supreme Court building. Director General of the Supreme Court Human Rights Wing, Amir Salim Rana announced the election results.

Ashfaq Hussain, who is also the chairman of District Football Association Peshawar and has been the PFF Congress member since 2011, bagged 17 votes, while his rival Anwar-ul-Haq Qureshi from Sindh, who was representing Hayat group, got three votes. Faisal Saleh Hayat himself did not contest the elections.

Member National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, Sardar Naveed Haider and Syed Zahir Shah were elected as vice presidents of the federation.

Dogar got 20 votes, while Naveed Haider and Zahir Shah took 18 votes each. Muhammad Jan Marri, who was also in the run for the vice president slot could get three votes.

Elections for the executive body of the federation were also held. Punjab’s Muhammad Ashraf Khan and Mian Rizwan Ali became executive body members securing 19 and 18 votes respectively. Balochistan’s Dost Muhammad and Azizullah obtained 19 and 17 votes respectively, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Zulfiqar Ahmed and Saad Rasool took 19 and 17 votes respectively to become part of the body. Sindh’s Jameel Ahmed Hoth and Abdul Nasir Baloch were elected unopposed.

Farzana Rauf and Javeria Zafar took 16 votes each, whereas Tassawar Aziz got 14 votes to become women members of the body.

PFF Secretary General Col (R) Ahmed Yar Lodhi and Pakistan Sports Board representative Raja Zulfiqar were also present on the occasion.—APP

