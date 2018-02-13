Hayat Kimya to invest $150m in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Hayat Kimya–the FMCG company of a 3 billion USD turnover Turkish conglomerate ‘Hayat Group’–has proudly launched its operations in Pakistan with the introduction of Molfix [baby diapers] from the hygiene category, and Papia and Familia [toilet paper, paper towel, facial tissue] from the tissue category.

Hayat Kimya believes in Pakistan, which has a huge potential as an emerging market and as the world’s 6th largest population, together with the benevolent relations with Turkey for decades.

The company, world’s 5th largest branded baby diaper manufacturer, as well as the largest tissue manufacturer of Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa, brings its top innovative and high-performance products to Pakistan in February, and will continue investment worth 150 million USD in the near future.

The multinational company’s headquarter is in Turkey and has 9 subsidiaries across the globe, including Pakistan. Hayat Kimya manufactures a variety of brands, with products setting high standards. Molfix, Papia and Familia are leader brands in Turkey, Iran, Russia, Nigeria, Egypt and Morocco. With a strong export network from Australia to Madagascar, Dominican Republic to Yemen, Hayat brands reach millions of homes in more than 100 countries.

The CEO of Hayat Kimya, Mr. M. A. Kiðýlý has said, “Pakistan has a sentimental value for Hayat, because of the historical brotherhood of our countries. Hayat Kimya has great confidence in Pakistan, following our initial investment in Pakistan, we project to continue our investment of 150 million USD.”

He further added, “We believe everyone around the world, has the right to access good quality products. Therefore, we offer the same Hayat quality as in Turkey, to Pakistan.

Our success, comes from the mutual trust, mutual faith between Hayat; and thousands of customers, and millions of consumers around the world. Insh’Allah, we will carry our brands to future, and expand in South Asia through Pakistan.”

Hayat Pakistan General Manager, Erdem Dumanoðullarý has added, “As Hayat Pakistan, we will do our best to deliver the accumulated experience, high-quality, high-technology products brought by Hayat. We would be pleased to contribute to employement, export and business opportunities in Pakistan.”