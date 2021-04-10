‘Haya Movement’ trends on Twitter to support PM’s remarks on sexual violence

LAHORE – After some quarters expressed outrage over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks linking vulgarity with rising case of sexual violence, social media users have come forward in support of the premier to defend him.

“#Stand_With_PM_HayaMovement” is trending on twitter with 25.1K tweets till the time of reporting where people are expressing their views.

The premier is under fire since last week when he had blamed vulgarity for the rise in cases of sexual violence, including rape, while commenting on a question made by a caller during a live session.

A twitter user Mujeeb Ur Rehman said, “This statement of the Prime Minister has touched the hearts of millions of people. We are proud of Imran Khan. He has proved to be the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

This statement of the Prime Minister has touched the hearts of millions of people. We are proud of Imran Khan. He has proved to be the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

#Stand_With_PM_HayaMovement

I support Imran Khan Statement

He exactly said what Riyast_e_Madina demands

He exactly said what Riyast_e_Madina demands

I stand with PM Ik,

His current statement regarding fahashi and behayai is totally justified.

I stand with PM Ik,

His current statement regarding fahashi and behayai is totally justified.

Strongly condemn the propaganda drive initiated by so-called human rights activists against PM IK.

With the passage of time HE learn a lot, now HE is leading by Example not only by speech.

Proud of you Man.

With the passage of time HE learn a lot, now HE is leading by Example not only by speech.

Proud of you Man.

I Stand with @ImranKhanPTI

PM links vulgarity with rise in sexual violence

Last, a citizen asked the premier about his government’s planning to tackle the rising cases of sexual violence, especially against children.

While responding to it, the PM Imran Khan that there were some fights that can only be won if society joins it.

He said that it was crucial for societies to protect themselves from obscenity, adding that divorce rate has gone up in the UK due to the vulgarity.

The premier said the whole concept of pardah (or covering up, or modesty) in Islam has a purpose to ith which is to keep temptation in check.

He went on to say that there are many people who cannot keep their willpower in check and that “it had to bring effects in some way”.

The remarks have divided the social media with some supporting it while others opposed it massively.

