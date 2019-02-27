Hawks Bay United, Mubarak Village seal victory

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Khalil Rehmat aimed at the perfect time to score his first goal on behalf of Hawks Bay United, thus paving the way for a leading stance for the team against rivals, Khalifa Sports. His second strike determined the team’s definite win by 2 – 0. Meanwhile, the second relentless match between Mubarak Village and BulejiBaloch witnessed tough competition with both teams scoring a goal eachthat led to penalty shoot-outs comprising of 5 goals scored by each team. Mubarak Village emerged victorious as a result of the final penalty shoot-out with Mehar Ali claiming the winning strike, therefore concluding the team’s win by 7 – 6. Prior to this day, Hawk’s Bay Combine won the first match of the tournament by 1 – 0 against Kakapirvillage while Baloch Combine too claimed victory against Gulshan Sports as a result of a penalty shoot-out. Given his athletic brilliance, Khalil Rehmatwas recognised as the ‘Man of the Match’ on the second day of the qualifying round while Mehar Ali was awarded the same title for the nail-biting win against BulejiBaloch.

