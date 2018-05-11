Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant completed

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), GE and SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd. today announced that the Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS) power plant has completed all commissioning activities and has now started combined cycle commercial operations to add up to 1,230 megawatts (MW) of reliable power to the national grid. The project is among the largest gas-fired combined cycle plants in the country, capable of supplying the equivalent power needed to meet the electricity needs of up to 2.5 million Pakistani homes and one of the most efficient combined cycle power plants in the world today.

“The start of combined cycle commercial operations at Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS) Power Plant marks a major milestone in the power sector of Pakistan, supporting the government’s goal to enhance access to reliable, affordable power,” said Rashid Mahmood, CEO of NPPMCL. “The project has been developed to the highest standards of quality and excellence, and will serve as a benchmark for future electricity projects in terms of the technology being deployed.”

The HBS project was initiated by NPPMCL, which is solely owned by the Government of Pakistan through the Ministry of Water & Power, and was entirely funded through the Public-Sector Development Programme (PSDP). SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd (SEPCOIII) is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project, responsible for setting up the power plant and all commissioning activities. GE has supplied two of its advanced HA heavy-duty gas turbines, one steam turbine and two heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) for the plant, as well as technical advisory services.

Wang Zengxu, SEPCOIII’s Project Director at HBS added, “The Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant demonstrates the power of global collaboration with the application of best-in-class technology. We have drawn on a leading combination of exceptional Chinese engineering skills and knowhow, together with GE’s record-setting technology for the facility, to build the most efficient combined cycle power plant in the country.”

The Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant is about the size of 65 football fields and staff from over 35 countries worked together to complete the project. The project’s execution has been among the fastest globally and 3 to 4 months shorter than typical for projects of comparable scale and complexity. Performance tests to date indicate that HBS has set world record levels of efficiency.

Mohamad Ali, President and CEO of GE’s Gas Power Systems – Projects business in the Middle East, Pakistan and India, added, “The Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant uses industry-leading power generation equipment, including GE’s HA technology – the world’s most efficient heavy-duty gas turbine. This innovative technology is helping to unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency in Pakistan’s power sector, ultimately lowering the cost of electricity production. GE has long supported the development of Pakistan’s energy sector and through our collaboration on this transformational project, we are underscoring our commitment to provide solutions that are truly game-changing.”

GE’s HA technology has undergone full-speed, full-load validation tests at GE’s Greenville, South Carolina facility in the United States at extreme conditions well beyond those encountered while in service. It is the fastest growing fleet of heavy-duty gas turbines today, with more than 75 units ordered to date by over 25 customers across more than 15 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Pakistan, Japan, Bahrain, China, France and others. The technology has now delivered two world records – one for powering the world’s most efficient combined-cycle power plant, based on achieving 63.08 percent gross efficiency at Chubu Electric Nishi-Nagoya Power Plant Block-1 in Japan and another for helping EDF’s Bouchain Power Plant achieve 62.22 percent net combined cycle efficiency in France.