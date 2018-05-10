Haveli Bahadur Shah: LNG-based power plant starts running at highest efficiency

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has announced that the 1,230-megawatt re-gasified liquefied natural gas (LNG)-based power project at Haveli Bahadur Shah has started electricity production, which has the world’s highest efficiency rate of 62.5%.

“It is a great achievement made possible by efforts of the Power Division, Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and other key players,” Leghari said while chairing the 116th meeting of the PPIB on Wednesday.

He emphasised that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had greatly helped Pakistan in securing self-reliance in power production while its full-scale implementation would deliver fruitful results across the country.

He pointed out that after controlling blackouts, Pakistan had come out of the crisis mode and now prime focus had turned to achieving energy security.