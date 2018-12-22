Have you time?

Around me, I see a number of people, surfing instagram feeds for countless hours, or just staring in space because it is a holiday. I wonder what they are waiting for. Why don’t they get tired of the stagnation? Don’t they know they are not going to live forever? This life comes with a package of a limited number of heartbeats. Once exhausted, everything ends. Doesn’t this prompt them to work harder and more efficiently?

Everyone in this world is aware of its finite nature, yet people get complacent and tend to forget this, maybe because they never attempt to plan and organize. It is only once you make a timetable that one understands they are short of time in preparing for the exam. Likewise, it is important to plan your life, so that the urgency to do, what you always wanted to do, kicks in. Dreams don’t get realized without an urgency to work towards them. And that earnestness and keenness to work only comes once one gets to know the limitation of this life span. People tend to have big dreams, but they don’t have a timeline for their dreams and that is why these dreams never get realized. The time to act never comes. So think big, dream big and plan big. Make a timeline and make the most out of your limited lifespan.

Akasha Amjad

Lahore

