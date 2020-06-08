Have you been busy?

WHEN the lockdowns started people,

or rather some I know decided to

spend time either in strengthening relationships, getting closer to God, or doing something worthwhile! Strangely, after nearly two months, most of those I speak with, say that they never read that spiritual book they wanted to read, heard anything worthwhile and time just flew by!

There is a story where the devil called all his demons. He said, “We don’t seem to be able to keep people from becoming spiritual and religious. We need to do something drastic about this, so steal their time, so they don’t have time to be with God. This is what I want you to do, distract them!” “How shall we do this? His demons shouted. “Keep them busy in the non-essentials of life and invent innumerable schemes to occupy their minds, persuade the wives to work long hours and the husbands to work 6-7 days each week, 10-12 hours a day.”

“Keep them from spending time with their children. Entice them to play YouTube music, watch Netflix movies all the time drive. To keep the TV, PCs, laptops and phones going constantly in their home. This will jam their minds and break that union with God.”

“Fill their tables with magazines and newspapers. Pound their minds with the news 24 hours a day.” “Invade their driving moments with ads for them to read.” “Flood their mailboxes with junk mail, mail order catalogs and every kind of newsletter and promotional offering free products, services and false hopes.” “Keep skinny, beautiful models on the magazines and let them go on to pornographic sites so much that husbands will become dissatisfied with their wives.”

“Keep the wives too tired to love their husbands at night. Give them headaches too! If they don’t give their husbands the love they need, they will begin to look elsewhere.” “Then you will see families breaking up quickly!” “Even in their solitude keep their thoughts too busy to go out in nature and reflect on God’s creation.” “Keep them busy, busy, busy!”

“Crowd their lives with so many good causes they have no time to seek power from God. Soon they will be working in their own strength, sacrificing their health and family just to keep busy.” “It was quite a plan!

The demons went eagerly to their assignments causing people everywhere to get more busy and more rushed, going here and there. Having little time for God or their families. It’s just a story, but look around, it seems like the devil has been quite successful. Have you been a little too busy, this lockdown?