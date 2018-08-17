Have seen ‘change’ in KP, will now see ‘New Pakistan’ of PTI: Murtaza Javed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) and former Deputy Speaker NA, Murtaza Javed Abbasi has said that we have seen the ‘change’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and now will see the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) ‘New Pakistan’.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House on Friday, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that nation especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will soon realize the fact that who was their real will wisher and who took steps for their development and resolving problems faced by them.

He said that Hazara Motorway, overcoming energy crisis and restoration of peace in the province were the some key achievements of PML-N.

Responding to a question, Murtaza Javed Abbasi lashed out at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for deviating of commitment to support PML-N candidate for Prime Minister.

