Have right to choose my lawyer if it is a fair trial: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said he has the right to choose his counsel in the corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family.

“If this is a fair trial, then I have the right to choose my lawyer,” the former premier said while speaking to media after appearing before an accountability court in Islamabad hearing the Avenfield reference against him and his family.

Nawaz, who appeared before the court today without a lawyer after Khawaja Haris recused himself from representing the former prime minister, added, “No one can deny me the right to choose my lawyer.”

The former premier further claimed, “There are talks regarding placing my name on the Exit Control List (ECL).”

Lamenting that he may be barred from leaving the country, Nawaz said, “Those who broke the backbone of terrorists are being placed on ECL while those who brought terrorism to the country are being removed from the list.”

“Those who disrespected the Constitution are being welcomed,” the former premier asserted.

NAB on Monday requested the Ministry of Interior to place Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar’s names on the ECL.

This was NAB’s second letter on the matter. It also requested the interior ministry to place Hasan and Hussain Nawaz on the ECL.

The NAB in a letter on Feb 14 had put forward the same request.

The anti-graft body in its latest letter maintained that: “The matter is agitated again in view of the fact that reference against the subject accused persons are at the final stage of the trial. There is apprehension that they may leave the country to avoid legal outcomes of the judgment which are expected to be announced shortly.”