Have reservations over appointment of Dr Askari as caretaker Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday expressed reservations over the appointment of Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab chief minister.

“We have reservations with Dr Askari as he is very vocal against PML-N,” party leader Rana Sanaullah said while speaking to a private tv channel.

Sanaullah, who was among three leaders representing PML-N in a parliamentary committee which failed to reach a consensus over the proposed candidates for the post, continued, “Dr Askari has always targeted our party.”

“He does not believe in democracy and cannot be expected to ensure work is done on merit and without bias,” the PML-N leader added.

The former law minister further said, “We have issued a written statement over reservations on Dr Askari’s appointment and we can challenge it.”

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan named Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

