Have no objection to reviewing decisions: CJP

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar said on Saturday that he has no reservations over reviewing the judicial decisions, adding that the institution can also be prone to making mistakes.

The CJP was addressing a ceremony at the judicial academy in Lahore, where he said that it is quite important to accept mistakes.

“Those who failed to find justice can easily approach me,” said the CJP.

He further said that for inducing change, one has to toil very hard to make it happen.

CJP Nisar further said that change comes with time and one shouldn’t stay at one spot for a very long time.

On the subject of scarcity of water, the CJP said that the issue has faced criminal negligence. He said that in the coming days the country can face a severe dearth of water resources.

