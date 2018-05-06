Have no intentions of leaving PML-N: Nisar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former interior minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Chaudhry Nisar said on Saturday that he is not disgruntled and will remain in the party.

“I am not upset with Nawaz Sharif or the party. I will attend whichever party meeting I am invited to and will stay away when I am not invited,” Nisar told journalists.

He added that he stands with the PML-N, “but not the party which restricts freedom of thought or a party in which having a difference of opinion is a major crime.”

Nisar ruminated on his political present and future, stating: “I should clarify that I am not upset with the party. I have neither asked for anything from this party in the past, nor am I making any demands now.

“If I were upset with the party then, at the time of Sharif’s disqualification, I could have very easily taken 40-45 MNAs [with me and left], but I did not because I have never played this game in my life. I am not a conspirator.

“Numerous MNAs came to me and they still do, but I always tell them to articulate their own views while remaining within the party.

The former interior minister said that he was the only founding member who still remained in the PML-N. He said that after having stayed loyal to the party throughout, he is disliked only because he shared his difference of opinion, adding, that his advice cannot be considered as disloyalty and that he has no plans or ambitions to leave the party.

“I have not demanded any designation or anything from the party. I have been minister thrice,” Nisar said.