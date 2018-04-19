‘Have heard a lot about PTI’s good governance’: CJP summons CM Khattak

PESHAWAR : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked on Thursday that he has heard a lot about the “PTI government’s ‘good governance’ and has come here today [to see it]”.

He made the remarks after directing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to appear in court while hearing issues of public welfare at the Peshawar registry of the apex court on Thursday.

A three-member bench, which includes Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, is hearing several cases, including those of the province’s hospitals, educational institutes, private medical colleges and lack of clean drinking water for the public.

As the hearing went underway, the bench inquired into the supply of clean drinking water to the province’s people and sought a report on the disposal of hospital waste.

Moreover, the bench sought a report on the provision of basic facilities at schools, fee structure at private medical colleges and production of electricity and load-shedding in the province.

‘Recall security cover from non-essential officials’

KP Inspector General (IG) Salahuddin Mehsud appeared in court after being summoned.

He informed the court that 3,000 police personnel are deployed for the protection of non-essential officials in the province.

The court ordered the provincial police chief to withdraw security from all unauthorised officials by midnight tonight.

Earlier when the IG appeared before the bench, the chief justice remarked that he has heard a lot about Mehsud, adding that the province witnessed a lot of bloodshed in the fight against terrorism.

CJ dissatisfied with state of Al Razi Medical College

The chief justice also ordered the Federal Investigation Agency to seize the record of Al Razi Medical College for taking high fees from students under various heads.

The orders followed a visit by the chief justice to the medical college.

After visiting various sections of the varsity, the chief justice expressed displeasure at the lack of facilities provided to the students.

Chief Justice Nisar then proceeded to the Lady Reading Hospital where he visited various wards.

Patients and attendants at the ward bombarded the chief justice with complaints, according to sources.

The provincial chief secretary and health secretary were present at the Peshawar registry as the hearing went under way earlier.

The chief justice has held similar hearings in the provincial capitals of Sindh and Punjab and most recently, Balochistan.

The country’s top judge has taken to task provincial officials for the poor state of educational institutes and hospitals, as well as lack of basic facilities for the public.

During his trip to KP, the chief justice will also visit the KP Judicial Academy and address bar members as the Peshawar High Court.

