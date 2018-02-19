Too much use of Internet and social media not just affect your physical health but mental as well, and it is vital to find a healthy habit that gives you the mental relief. One of the healthiest things to do is gardening or planting as it brings you close to the nature that ultimately gives you the mental relaxation. Further, it is not just an ordinary activity because it also teaches you the lesson of hope and patience. It also develops the feeling of love that we are badly missing now days. Besides, it is good for your physical health as well because you don’t get stuck on one place like we do while using computer or Internet but you move your complete body. Last but not least, you get the fresh air from plants that revitalize you completely and make you feel so light.

At last, Gardening is easy to do activity as it can be done indoor as well and requires nothing but a little devotion, so everyone should try this healthy activity to have a little rest.

MAAZ AFTAB

Karachi.

