Haval increases car prices by up to Rs5.5lac; check new rates here

KARACHI – Haval Pakistan, the country’s first locally assembled Hybrid Electric Vehicle, jacked up the prices of its vehicles for the third time in the current year, with the recent hike being as high as Rs5.5 lac.

The recent prices come in wake of the huge depreciation of local currency against the US dollar. Besides the rupee devaluation, the federal government slapped huge taxes on the car industry, resulting in another series of the price increase.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited has raised the prices of all variants of the Haval H6 SUV by a significant margin.

The Haval H6 1.5T became costlier by Rs0.5 million and crossed Rs9.499 million. Haval H6 2.0T will now be sold for Rs10.849 million after a price hike of Rs0.5 million. Top-of-the-line Haval H6 HEV saw a hike of Rs0.45 million and the price moved up to Rs12.149 million.

Earlier this year, the company increased first prices citing insufficient inventory and observed a production shutdown.

Haval is among the automakers who are bearing the brunt as the economic crisis deepened. Besides the surge, the company observed a 64.3pc plunge in Haval sales last month.