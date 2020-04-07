Hats off to Pakistan army for its role in crusade against corona

SALAHUDDIN HAIDER

YEOMEN service In deed. Pakistan army has always been in the forefront to help countrymen in rescuing them from crisis, but also bringing them relief. It did innumerable times, be in floods, earthquakes, natural or man-made disasters,and once again showed beyond any shadow of doubt that its obligation is not only to defend the country against foreign invaders, but also contributing in peace time too. Hats off to General Qamar Bajwa, and his men in Khaki for being deeply conscious of their multiple obligations. Without army’s help, the fight against the deadly pandemic could well have been rudderless. Civilian authorities have done their best, but lack of resources, and, to considerable extent lack of proper training, and tendency to be lethargic, more than not turns things worse than bringing desired results. But army’s role at critical times, is important not only in Pakistan, but world over. The summoning of army in Britain, most European countries, the shoot to kill order in the Philippines, are all indisputable examples. The Pandemics, engulfing almost the entire world, except a couple of countries, demanded, total and complete mobilization of resources,Army chief General Qamar Bajwa, like in war duties, has been moving from cities to cities, villages to villages, to remotest mountainous centres in the North, has set an example, which his force has been following with complete determination and dedication. Scenes on the streets in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar all big cities, and at district and tehsil levels, could easily be pictured with uniformed men, with arms in their hands, helping the common people, ordinary and the people, irrespective of status. They could be very well seen on roads and narrow, winding byelanes, supplying masks, and truck loads of medicines, rations, essential items of daily use. This has been a tremendous service to the nation, and a boon for civilian administration, which is often found handicapped by lack of resources, equipment. Army fills the gap, in fact goes more than one step forward to fulfill the call of duty—service to the countrymen. Some deficiencies were witnessed by the civilian authorities in the Punjab, and perhaps some belated decisions, without doubt, worsened the situation. But things seems improving now which rebuilds public confidence. Deployment of Army medical corps, its engineering and other departments, has been of tremendous help, and timely which demands handsome tributes from the obligated countrymen. Well done by Pakistan army. Nation is proud of you