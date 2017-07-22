Hats off to Mandela

Education is the basic right of every individual without which a nation can never progress. As Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world.” It was Mandela, the great great leader of his time, who used to appeal from jail to the youth to get education. {Kash! Hmare hissay mein b koi Mandela a jaye} Balochistan, which is the richest in terms natural resources and biggest in terms of landmass, lacks behind in terms of education. Government is really not paying due attention to education in Balochistan. Every province has progressed but Balochs are still in the 1990s. Literacy rate in Balochistan is 44 per cent as compared to the other provinces, Punjab 61 per cent, Sindh 60 per cent and KP 55 per cent. Balochistan education system lags behind because of ghost schools, ghost teachers and ghost government (here ghost government means negligence on the part of Govt). Most of the Govt schools in Balochistan lack even basic needs like water, electricity, text books, toilet, boundary walls etc. Ghost teachers are another cause of our backwardness. Most of the teachers are appointed on the recommendations instead of qualifications and talent. Teachers remain absent most of the time but are getting their salaries regularly. It is irony of fate that some of the schools in far flung areas of Balochistan have been turned into FC/Army camps. It seems that the Govt purposely wants to keep the people of Balochistan uneducated, underprivileged and undeveloped. However, now there is a ray of hope that CPEC will bring to a little bit improvement to our education system.

FEROZ RAHIM

Turbat, Balochistan

