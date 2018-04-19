Hasty privatisation

Why is the Pakistan Post being privatised? And why is there all this hurry to not only privatise this long-serving national institution but also to have an Act passed by the National Assembly to establish what is called the Pakistan Courier and Logistics Regulatory Authority? According to an advertisement that appeared in the national press the other day, the Bill passage was done in such haste that no discussion was undertaken in the House and the Deputy Speaker, who was conducting the session, did not even make sure that since no concerned Minister or Secretary was present in the House, he could have deferred the motion to a later date so that some discussion on the subject could take place.

According to the ad, the motion was passed on the opinion of only one member that since the concerned Minister or Secretary was not present, this implied their approval of the Bill and the Speaker had no qualms in passing the motion to establish the Pakistan Courier and Logistics Regulatory Authority. There is no law that requires discussion in the House before a Bill is passed but there is a tradition that the Opposition and Government members discuss pros and cons before a Bill is put to motion. Now that the Bill has been passed by NA, its approval by the Senate is only a formality and this will be done in the next few days.

The point is that this is not the appropriate time for the government to be taking part or be bothered about such issues as privatization of Pakistan Post. This is a time when they should be talking about their achievements made in their years in power and why the people should vote for them when they contest the next election. Let’s hope better counsels will prevail.

FARHIA JABBAR

Via email

